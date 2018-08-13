Police say a Little Rock man hid his child pornography in his Bible.

Little Rock police officers arrested Clark Anthony Gray, 49, at his residence on West Charles Bussey Avenue on Thursday after a woman reported that the man was in possession of child pornography, according to a police report.

To illustrate her point, the woman handed officers Gray's Bible, inside of which was a photo of a "prepubescent female," the report said.

When officers arrived at Gray's home, he reportedly gave them consent to search several devices, on which investigators found more images. Officers also reported finding multiple printed photos depicting child pornography in Gray's bedroom.

Officers charged Gray with six counts of felony child pornography and booked him into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Police threatened; woman arrested

A homeless woman is accused of threatening to "beat" two police officers Sunday near West Markham Street.

Little Rock police officers responded Sunday to a subject-down call -- a 911 report indicating someone is on the ground and could be in distress -- where they found Dawn Renee Evins, according to a police report.

When officers tried to check Evins' condition, she reportedly yelled obscenities and threatened to assault both of them, according to the report.

Evins was arrested on two charges of second-degree terroristic threatening and a charge of disorderly conduct. She was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Sunday evening with no bail set.

Little Rock woman jailed in handgun threat

A Little Rock woman is accused of pointing a gun at another woman Thursday during a fight.

Little Rock police officers arrested Liletta Joyner, 46, on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after she reportedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at a woman with whom she was arguing, according to a police report.

Officers said Joyner told the woman she was going to shoot her.

Joyner was transported to the Pulaski County jail, but was no longer listed on the roster as of Sunday evening.

Police arrest man in Walmart theft

A man who stole items from Wal-Mart Thursday ran to a Dollar General nearby and stole a disguise, police said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Thelma Williams Jr., 57, of Little Rock after he reportedly ran from the Wal-Mart on West Woodruff Road after stealing merchandise, according to a police report.

Williams fled to Dollar General and grabbed some clothing to disguise himself from officers, the report said.

Before being transferred to the Pulaski County jail, Williams was charged with robbery and shoplifting. Williams was still incarcerated in lieu of $5,000 bond Sunday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Police say man, 34, held woman captive

A Griffithville man reportedly held a woman captive for several hours Saturday before she managed to escape.

Little Rock police officers arrested William Shane Powers, 34, at his residence on South Bowman Road after the woman he locked in his apartment escaped and reported her captivity, according to a police report. Officers said the woman had bruises on her face and legs.

Powers was charged with false imprisonment, violation of protection order and two counts of third-degree domestic battery. Officers transferred Powers to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday evening. Powers had a $190 bail set on a failure to appear charge, but no other bail was set, according to the jail's roster.

Homeless man, 42, arrested in robbery

One of three robbery suspects was arrested Saturday after police said he punched someone so many times that the victim required medical attention.

Robert Hunter, a 42-year-old homeless man, robbed an unidentified victim by punching the person in the face multiple times and stealing a backpack and several other items, according to a police report. The location of the robbery was not included in the report.

Officers said the victim positively identified Hunter from a photo line-up, but that the other two reported accomplices have not yet been identified.

Hunter denied the allegations, according to police documents, and was charged with theft of property and robbery.

Hunter was in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening with no bail set.

Man flees officers serving warrant

Christopher Robbins was arrested Sunday after reportedly fleeing from police officers.

Robbins, of Little Rock, fled on foot near West Markham Street from officers attempting to serve him a warrant for his arrest Sunday, according to a police report.

Little Rock police officers reported catching Robbins soon after he fled, and charged him with fleeing and failure to comply with his warrant.

Robbins was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set as of Sunday evening.

