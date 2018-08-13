GOLF

Cone wins Ellie Mae

Trevor Cone shot a 6-under 64 on Sunday for a 23-under 257 to win the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at Hayward, Calif. Josh Teater (67) was second at 19 under and Chris Thompson (64) was third at 16 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was one of six players tied for fourth at 15 under. Cappelen shot a 1-over 71 on Sunday. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was tied for 10th place with Nate Lashley at 14 under. Ridings had a 66 for his last round.

Gillman prevails

Kristen Gillman won the U.S. Women's Amateur for the second time Sunday, beating Alabama teammate Jiwon Jeon 7 and 6 in the 36-hole final at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn. Gillman, 20, from Austin, Texas, also won in 2014 as a 16-year-old at Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove, N.Y. On Sunday, Gillman was 5 up after nine holes, winning four consecutive from No. 4-7. She was 5 up after 18 holes and increased the margin to 7 on the second 18. University of Arkansas senior Kaylee Benton lost to Gillman in the semifinal Saturday in 19 holes.

TENNIS

Nadal's 80th title

Rafael Nadal won his 80th ATP World Tour title Sunday -- and spoiled Stefanos Tsitsipas' 20th birthday. The top-ranked Nadal beat the unseeded Greek upstart 6-2, 7-6 (4) in Toronto for his fourth Rogers Cup crown and fifth victory of the year. He has 33 ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles. The 32-year-old Spanish star also won the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2008 and Montreal in 2005 and 2013. His previous four titles this year came on clay at the French Open, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome. He also beat Tsitsipas in the Barcelona final. Tsitsipas reached the final by becoming the youngest player to beat four consecutive top-10 players in an event since the ATP World Tour was established in 1990. He began the run against seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem, then knocked off No. 9 Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Alexander Zverev and No. 4 Kevin Anderson.

Halep tops Stephens

Top-ranked Simona Halep outlasted third-ranked Sloane Stephens 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday in Montreal to win her second Rogers Cup title. The 26-year-old Romanian star also won the hard-court event that rotates between Toronto and Montreal in 2016 in Montreal. In a rematch of Halep's French Open final victory, she overcame Stephens in the match that had 15 service breaks. Halep has won her last six meetings with the 25-year-old American. Stephens, preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, is 0-8 against No. 1-ranked players.

Nadal drops out

Rafael Nadal dropped out of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday night, scuttling a reunion of the "Big Four." Nadal withdrew a few hours after he won his fifth title of the year in Toronto. Instead of playing more grueling matches in Cincinnati, he'll take a week to get some rest and get ready for the U.S. Open. And so the "Big Four" reunion will have to wait for at least a few more weeks. Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray haven't played in the same tournament in more than a year. The Western & Southern Open begins today.

BASEBALL

Weaver cuts finger

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luke Weaver cut his finger while opening a food tray in the clubhouse at Kansas City and was scratched from his start against the Royals. Weaver had been scheduled to pitch Sunday. The accident occurred Saturday night when the righty sliced the index finger on his pitching hand on the aluminum foil covering a tray. Super glue was applied, but it did not hold sufficiently for Weaver to pitch deep into a game. Tyson Ross, claimed by the Cardinals last week off waivers from San Diego, pitched in his place. Weaver, 24, is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA in 23 starts.

DeShields off DL

The Texas Rangers have activated outfielder Delino DeShields from the seven-day concussion disabled list before their series finale against the New York Yankees. DeShields was batting ninth Sunday and playing center field. In a corresponding move, Texas optioned outfielder/infielder Drew Robinson to Class AAA Round Rock. DeShields was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 4 with concussion symptoms. They were believed to be related to the 25-year-old banging the back of his head while attempting a sliding catch against Boston on July 11. He was placed in Major League Baseball's concussion protocol but returned to the lineup in Texas' game two days later. DeShields played in seven of the Rangers' 14 games after the All-Star break before being scratched from the lineup with headaches on Aug. 3. DeShields was batting .208 with 2 home runs and 21 RBI in 81 games.

Starters returning

The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending right-handers Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling to the bullpen to make room for two starters about to return from the disabled list. Left-hander Alex Wood is scheduled to come off the disabled list and pitch Tuesday against San Francisco. He went on the DL on Aug. 4 with adductor tendinitis. Lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu is healed from a strained groin that has sidelined him since early May. Ryu is expected to be activated and start on Wednesday. The Dodgers are using a closer-by-committee approach in the bullpen with Kenley Jansen sidelined because of an irregular heartbeat.

Arenado held out

The Colorado Rockies held All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game because of a sore right shoulder. Pat Valaika filled in at third Sunday as the Rockies closed out a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arenado was removed from Friday's game in the fifth inning when he tweaked his shoulder on a throw. The five-time Gold Glove winner has been bothered by the shoulder for about a week. Arenado, 27, entered Saturday's game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and was hit by a pitch. Arenado is hitting .307 with 29 home runs and 82 RBI this season.

FOOTBALL

Jaguars suspend 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars have suspended All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player. Neither one will make the trip to Minnesota on Tuesday for two days of joint practices and a preseason game. The teams play Saturday. Fowler was involved in several fights Sunday, including one after practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ramsey shouted profanities at media members who caught the altercation on video. The team released a one-sentence statement Sunday evening announcing the suspensions. Coach Doug Marrone is expected to address the decision Tuesday. Ngakoue and Fowler exchanged words while walking off the practice field, prompting one skirmish. Ngakoue and Fowler got into it again outside the practice-field gates and had to be pulled apart by teammates, coaches and security personnel.

Hackenberg signs

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg and waived rookie offensive lineman Ian Park. Hackenberg was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the New York Jets in 2016 but didn't play in a game. He was traded to Oakland in May for a conditional 2019 draft pick and was released two weeks later. The Eagles already have plenty of quarterbacks but Hackenberg gives them another arm in camp while Carson Wentz continues his recovery following surgery to repair two torn knee ligaments. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles missed practices last week but returned Saturday. Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan took the snaps in the preseason opener. Hackenberg starred at Penn State but his NFL career has been disappointing.

McKinnon hurts knee

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon has left practice with an injured right knee. The 49ers said Sunday that McKinnon will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. McKinnon hurt himself about halfway through practice and stayed on the field to watch the finish. McKinnon signed a $30 million, four-year contract in March. He lost four yards on three carries during his preseason debut, when he played one possession against Dallas on Thursday. The 49ers already are without backup running back Matt Breida, who is out until the start of the regular season with a shoulder injury. Joe Williams also missed practice because of a death in the family.

