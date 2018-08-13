Sections
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint after leaving Little Rock apartment by Maggie McNeary | Today at 1:08 p.m.

A robber took a 49-year-old woman’s purse Friday morning while she was walking near her apartment, according to a police report.

The victim told authorities that she left her apartment at 107 Barton St. and was walking toward the street at 8 a.m. when a person came up behind her, a Little Rock Police Department report shows. The woman turned around and saw that the assailant was pointing a black-and-gray gun at her, the report states.

“Give me your purse and everything you got,” he said, according to the report. The robber instructed her to walk toward Barton Street and to not turn around, she told police.

The woman lost her purse, debit card, $10 in cash, house keys, ID, medicine and cellphone, authorities said.

The robber was described as a black male who stood about 5 foot 7, weighed around 200 pounds and wore a black hoodie and black pants.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

