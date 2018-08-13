Sections
Police: Little Rock bank robbed; suspect sought by Maggie McNeary | August 13, 2018 at 8:33 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Little Rock Police Department distributed this photo of an unidentified suspect after a bank robbery Monday.

A bank in downtown Little Rock was robbed Monday afternoon, police said.

The robber entered the U.S. Bank branch located at 401 W. Capitol Ave. shortly after 3 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department wrote on Twitter. Authorities said the robber went up to the bank’s counter and “demanded the money from the register.”

Police distributed a photo of the robbery suspect and described him as a black male in his mid-50s who stood 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 9, weighed 220 pounds and wore a white polo shirt, camo shorts, light-colored shoes and a camo hat. The man was bald, with a thin mustache and beard, authorities said.

