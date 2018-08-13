Democrats in Arkansas aren't getting large sums of money from their national party headquarters, but they hope to build a committed grassroots organization that will enable them to be competitive in November, activists said Sunday.

Gathered in Little Rock for what was billed as "The Barnstorm of Arkansas," roughly 100 Democrats were given a pep talk and a volunteer training session organized by the Democratic Party of Arkansas.

State Rep. Clarke Tucker, who is trying to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill in the state's 2nd Congressional District, showed up to offer encouragement. Jared Henderson, the party's gubernatorial candidate, was also on hand.

Roughly 600 people have attended similar sessions in 10 cities over the past 2½ weeks, according to Sarah Scanlon, who helped organize the gatherings.

"We started in Springdale and we've gone all across the state," she said. "We're getting people organized and energized to be part of the blue wave."

Previous stops included Springdale, Russellville, Conway, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff, Helena-West Helena, Hot Springs, El Dorado and Fort Smith, she said, adding, "We're getting significant crowds across the state."

Similar training sessions are on tap between now and Election Day.

Democrats, the dominant force in Arkansas politics throughout the 20th century, are hoping to regain some of the ground that they lost over the past decade.

Every member of the state congressional delegation, every statewide constitutional office, is in Republican hands now.

As their power has ebbed, the Democrats' financial backing has fallen, as well.

"We're getting national support, but we're not getting the high dollars that we've gotten in the past, and so the candidates are all getting together and trying to figure out how best to get to people and get people engaged," Scanlon said. "This is Arkansans talking to Arkansans about why they need to be out and voting."

Tucker, a Little Rock attorney, told the volunteers that their work is crucial.

"Ya'll are how we're going to win this year," he said.

Despite previous setbacks, Democrats are poised to regain ground if they work hard, Tucker suggested.

"We have a lot of races this year that are there for the taking, right? But they're not going to give them to us. We have to earn them," he said. "In 2018, we're not going to be into moral victories, right? We're actually going to win elections."

During the 90-minute session, volunteers wrote postcards to friends, encouraging them to vote for Democratic candidates. They made phone calls and texts on behalf of the party. They picked up buttons, bumper stickers and campaign literature to distribute. They also promised to help with voter identification and mobilization.

Lynda Janos of Little Rock said she signed up to assist with the party's phone bank efforts.

It's the first time she's ever participated.

"I don't like the political atmosphere in this state. And rather than leave or try to ignore it, I'm going to get up and do something to hopefully enact some change," she said.

The current political climate is unhealthy, the retired nurse said.

"I don't want to sound cliched, but there's too much division and hate being spewed in our political parties," she said.

Karen Seale of west Little Rock also volunteered, but warned that her arthritis might limit her mobility.

"I probably won't be able to walk the neighborhood. However, I am gathering these [campaign brochures] in order to take to my [nearest] neighbors because I know them personally," she told a reporter.

The retired orthopedic surgeon said she'll find other ways to be of assistance.

"I can text. I can call. I have good handwriting, for a doctor, so I can write postcards," she added.

This is the first time Seale has ever volunteered for a political campaign, she said.

The nation is headed the wrong direction -- "Hell in a handbasket," she said.

And she blames President Donald Trump for its current trajectory.

"We have a crazy man running the country and a bunch of people backing him that are so selfish and narrow-minded and greedy. We've got to stop what's happening," she added.

