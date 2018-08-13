The Arkansas Travelers had a quiet afternoon in a 2-0 loss Sunday to the Midland RockHounds at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Midland starting pitcher Parker Dunshee retired the first 14 batters he faced, and the Travelers did not get a runner into scoring position until a ninth-inning rally fell short.

Down two runs in the bottom of the ninth, the Travs put a scare into Midland reliever Kyle Finnegan. Beau Amaral walked to lead off the inning, but Finnegan struck out Chris Mariscal and Chuck Taylor. Joey Curletta and Dario Pizzano followed with infield singles to load the bases, but Finnegan struck out Kyle Lewis to end the game.

Midland took the lead off of Travs' starting pitcher Nathan Bannister (7-9) in the second inning. Seth Brown led off with a double, and Richie Martin drove him in with a single.

Eli White doubled in the third inning for the RockHounds, then scored on a wild pitch by Bannister and a throwing error by catcher Joseph Odom.

Dunshee (5-3) allowed 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 9 in 7⅓ innings. Bannister allowed 2 earned runs on 5 hits and 1 walk while striking out 1 for the Travs.

Sports on 08/13/2018