Smackdown: Godsmack and Shinedown to rock arena by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arena rock heavyweights Godsmack and Shinedown share headliner duties Tuesday night in North Little Rock in what looks to be an evening of fist-pumping singalongs and high-energy headbanging, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday's Style section.

“It’s been the best tour ever,” says Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin, 51, last week during a day off in Oklahoma City. “We’ve known Shinedown since the inception of their band. It’s been like a big family reunion out here. There’s no ego, no drama. It’s been awesome.”

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

