Sports Briefs Today at 1:00 a.m. 0comments

Inaugural Rogers Public Schools Athletic Festival

The first Rogers Public Schools Athletic Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, at Whitey Smith Stadium beginning at 8:30 a.m.

All athletic teams, along with cheer and dance squads will be introduced throughout the day as each of the football teams will scrimmage at different times beginning with youth groups from the Rogers Activity Center.

Rogers High and Rogers Heritage football teams will each hold abbreviated intrasquad scrimmage to finish off the event.

Rogers Heritage 12U baseball registration

Registration for a Rogers Heritage 12U travel baseball team will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13 at Veterans Park. The team is for players in the Rogers Heritage feeder pattern. For more information contact Mitch Cameron at mitch.cameron@rpsar.net.

Sports on 08/13/2018

Print Headline: Sports Briefs

