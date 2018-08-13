BASEBALL

Bryant falls in regional title game

Gonzales, La., took advantage of its only scoring opportunity against Bryant, knocking off the Blacksox 1-0 on Sunday to win the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament at Kirsch Rooney Stadium in New Orleans.

Bryant starter William McEntire retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the first inning, but Zane Zeppuhar had a two-out single and stole second base. After Jack Merrifield walked, Reed Babin singled to drive in Zeppuhar for the game's only run.

McEntire allowed only one more hit on the day, going six innings while striking out six.

The Blacksox had a chance to respond in the top of the second inning after the first two batters failed to reach. Gonzales starting pitcher Austin Bankert then allowed three consecutive singles to Scott Schmidt, Matthew Sandidge and Peyton Dillon to load the bases, but Bankert escaped trouble when Coby Greiner grounded out to shortstop.

Bankert went 6 scoreless innings for Gonzales, striking out 2 and allowing 5 hits. Preston Thrash entered in the seventh inning to strike out Bryant's side in order to end the game.

Bryant ends its season 46-11.

