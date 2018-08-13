A woman told Little Rock police she was punched and choked before being robbed early Saturday in Arkansas' capital city.

The 39-year-old victim said someone approached her around 1:45 a.m. as she was sitting on steps in the 200 block of Rector Street and shouted, “Give me the money, give me whatever you have.”

The robber then punched the woman in her face and choked her before taking her backpack and walking away in an unknown direction, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Authorities described the robber as a black male who stands about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He wore a red plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time, the report states.

Listed as stolen were a cellphone and black backpack.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.