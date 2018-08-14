VIDEO: Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

A man was fatally shot in Little Rock on Tuesday evening, a police spokesman said.

According to Lt. Michael Ford, officers were called to 5701 Dreher Lane, the listed address for Windamere Townhouses and Apartments, shortly after 5 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a black man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds, Ford said. The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they were looking for two to three people in connection to the killing. They are believed to have some connection to the slain man, who was believed to be in his late 20s, authorities said.

According to Ford, investigators were talking to several witnesses shortly before 6 p.m.

No further information was immediately available. The killing is the 23rd reported in Arkansas' capital city this year.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.