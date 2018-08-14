Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Bridge collapse Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
3 groups file suit challenging state's work requirement for expanded Medicaid program by Andy Davis | Today at 2:18 p.m. 0comments

Three advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the work requirement for Arkansas’ expanded Medicaid program.

The suit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., contends that U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials acted outside their authority and in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner when they approved the requirement.

[DOCUMENT: Read the lawsuit]

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three Arkansas Works enrollees by Legal Aid of Arkansas, the National Health Law Program and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A similar lawsuit resulted in an order blocking a work requirement from taking effect in Kentucky last month.

“The Arkansas waiver plan has it all backwards. Cutting people’s health care and making them jump through administrative hoops will make it harder for our clients to work and make a better life, not easier,” Legal Aid of Arkansas attorney Kevin De Liban attorney said in a news release.

[RELATED: State extends hours of call center to answer questions about Arkansas Works' work requirement]

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'
by The Associated Press
Report identifies more than 1,000 victims of priest abuse
by The Associated Press
Authorities: Burglar disarmed security system before taking cash from west Little Rock burger restraurant
by Jaime Dunaway
Arkansas hepatitis A outbreak unusually severe, health officials say
by The Associated Press
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism, seek motive
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT