Sheriff: Infant found safe after Arkansas man stabbed mother, fled with child

Ivy Kay Barrows and Danny Trent Barrows are shown in these photos released by authorities.

UPDATE:

An infant who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, but the man who took her and stabbed the girl's mother is still being sought, authorities said.

The Washington County sheriff said on Tuesday morning that Ivy Kay Barrows was dropped off at her grandmother's home in Elkins and has since been returned to her mother.

Ivy's father, Danny Trent Barrows, is suspected of stabbing the girl's mother and threatening to kill her and the child before driving off in a car with the baby, the sheriff said.

Authorities say they are still looking for Barrows.

EARLIER:

An Amber Alert remains active after a 38-year-old Arkansas man stabbed the mother of his infant daughter and then fled with the child, authorities said.

The girl, identified as Ivy Kay Barrows, was taken after a domestic disturbance on Monday in the Winslow area, the Washington County sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the father, Danny Trent Barrows, stabbed the mother in the leg and "severely battered her with his fists" before threatening to kill the mother and child with the knife.

"The suspect then left the victim on the side of the road and drove off with the infant in the car," a 2005 Dodge Stratus with a fictitious Arkansas disabled tag of 300005.

Ivy is about 2 months old and weighs about 10 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white onesie with blue-and-purple flowers on it.

Barrows is said to stand about 5 foot 11 with medium length dark brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt and khaki pants. He was last known to live in Fayetteville.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.