Arkansan sentenced in sexual assault; at time of crime, man was on probation for case involving indecency with child by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff | Today at 10:10 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption Jeffrey Nichols, 30, of Rogers

An Arkansas man who is a convicted sex offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after admitting to sexually assaulting a woman.

Jeffrey Nichols, 30, of Rogers pleaded guilty to sexual assault. He was charged with rape but agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge.

Nichols was arrested Nov. 1, 2017.

The woman told police she and her roommate went to a bar and Nichols was also there, according to a probable cause affidavit. Nichols went home with them, and she later woke up with Nichols assaulting her, the affidavit states.

Her roommate screamed, and Nichols left the home, according to the affidavit.

Carrie Dobbs, Benton County deputy prosecutor, said she spoke with the woman, and she and police were in favor of the plea agreement. Dobbs also read a victim impact statement in court on behalf of the woman.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Nichols to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

He was on probation at the time of the crime after pleading guilty to sexual indecency with a child.

The judge gave Nichols a six-year suspended sentence in connection with the probation revocation.

