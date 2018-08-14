Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Bridge collapse Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansas woman loses control of vehicle after tire blows out, dies in crash by Jillian Kremer | Today at 10:51 a.m. 0comments

A 57-year-old Arkansas woman was killed in a crash Monday morning after one of her vehicle's tires blew out, state police said.

According to a preliminary report, Deanna Longstreath of Berryville was headed east on U.S. 412 near Osage in Carroll County when the wreck occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m.

The left rear tire of the 1998 Mercury she was driving blew out, authorities said, and she lost control of the vehicle. The Mercury then traveled off the highway and overturned, the report states.

Longstreath suffered fatal injuries.

State police said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 290 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'
by The Associated Press
Report identifies more than 1,000 victims of priest abuse
by The Associated Press
Authorities: Burglar disarmed security system before taking cash from west Little Rock burger restraurant
by Jaime Dunaway
Arkansas hepatitis A outbreak unusually severe, health officials say
by The Associated Press
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism, seek motive
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT