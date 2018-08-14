A 57-year-old Arkansas woman was killed in a crash Monday morning after one of her vehicle's tires blew out, state police said.

According to a preliminary report, Deanna Longstreath of Berryville was headed east on U.S. 412 near Osage in Carroll County when the wreck occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m.

The left rear tire of the 1998 Mercury she was driving blew out, authorities said, and she lost control of the vehicle. The Mercury then traveled off the highway and overturned, the report states.

Longstreath suffered fatal injuries.

State police said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 290 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.