Arkansas assistant principal accused of having sexual relationship with 16-year-old

An Arkansas middle school assistant principal was arrested Monday after a 16-year-old student told police he’d had a sexual relationship with her since early in the summer.

The Waldron Police Department had received an anonymous letter about the relationship, according to a news release.

Officers interviewed the student Monday. He told police “inappropriate photos” had been exchanged on several occasions between him and the Waldron School District administrator, who was not identified in the release.

“The officers were able to obtain some evidence from the juvenile to support his statements,” according to the news release.

The suspect also was interviewed Monday and told investigators she had sexual contact with the minor on several occasions, according to the release.

“The suspect was taken into custody after that interview and transported to the Scott County jail, where she faces up to five counts of sexual assault first-degree and one count of tampering with evidence,” according to the release.

Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores said Jessica Williams was being held at the jail Tuesday afternoon. He said her bond was set at $100,000.

A previous version of the Waldron Middle School's website listed her as the school's assistant principal. Her name was no longer on the site as of Tuesday afternoon.

Formal charges have yet to be filed in the case. The Police Department said it is still actively investigating the allegations.