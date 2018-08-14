Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen (15) completed 46 of 68 passes for 415 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 43-36 loss to Nebraska on Saturday night in Lincoln, Neb.

Arkansas State University quarterback Justice Hansen has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List released Tuesday.

It's the second time the senior has appeared on the watch list for the award, which is given annually to the country's top college quarterback.

Candidates must be seniors or fourth-year juniors who are on track to graduate with their class. Hansen graduated from Arkansas State with a bachelor’s in general studies and is working toward a master’s degree in sports administration.

Nominees must also demonstrate good character, scholastic achievement and leadership qualities.

Hansen joins Fredi Knighten, Ryan Aplin and Corey Leonard as the fourth Arkansas State quarterback to appear on the list, but he is the only one to be recognized twice, according to a news release from the university. He was nominated as a junior in 2017.

After Tuesday's announcement by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Education Foundation, Hansen has now been named to five preseason watch lists, including the Walter Camp Award, Wuerffel Trophy, Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award.

The Oklahoman started every game at quarterback last year and set school and conference records for passing touchdowns with 37 and total offense with 4,389 yards, the release states.

Arkansas State will open its season at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at home against Southeast Missouri State.