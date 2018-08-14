BELLA VISTA -- Mountain bike riders are invited to explore the ecological niches of the Back 40 trail system by bike.

A no-drop, intermediate-level ride starts at 8 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Bella Vista Community Church trailhead, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

Sim Barrow, environmental education specialist with the Fayetteville School District, will lead the ride. Barrow is a local cyclist and naturalist who enjoys experiencing nature on foot or by bike.

The ride can be either 4.5 miles or 10 miles. Shuttle service will be provided. The 4.5-mile ride will end at Buckingham Trailhead and the 10-mile ride will end at the power relay substation road at the end of Pinyon Creek Trail.

The shuttle will pick up from both end points and return riders to Bella Vista Community Church trailhead.

Barrow has a bachelor's degree in fisheries and wildlife biology from Arkansas Tech University and a master's degree in entomology from the University of Arkansas.

His interest in environmental education stemmed from his work as a cave guide at Blanchard Springs Caverns near Mountain View. Since then he has served as an outreach coordinator with the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust.

The route primarily has an intermediate skill rating, with the exception of black diamond short sections. Riders need to be at least an intermediate skill level. Riders who are not at the advanced skill level can walk their bikes through more difficult sections. Water and a helmet are required.

The Back 40 trails are single track, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots.

Sports on 08/14/2018