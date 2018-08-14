Fordyce at Rison (Aug. 31)

The 67th meeting between these two rivals takes place this year at Rison's Wildcat Field. The Wildcats have moved up to Class 3A for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, while the Redbugs dropped to Class 2A. One Wildcat to watch is senior running back/cornerback Malik Chavis, who has orally committed to the University of Arkansas. Chavis had 998 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2017 and added 19 unassisted tackles on defense.

Mount Ida at Foreman (Oct. 12)

A rematch of the 2017 Class 2A state championship game won by Foreman, this could decide the 7-2A Conference championship once again. Mount Ida won last year's regular-season meeting at home, but Foreman edged the Lions by three points in the state title game. This year's matchup is in Foreman, where you can expect a rocking crowd at The Swamp which is expecting a second consecutive trip to War Memorial Stadium in December.

Hazen at Earle (Oct. 19)

Earle joins the 6-2A Conference this season after playing in the 3-2A. The Bulldogs host Hazen in a Week Eight matchup. Hazen is No. 5 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason Class 2A Super Six, but Earle, with 11 starters returning despite the loss of current Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon, could be a contender in the 6-2A.

Magnet Cove at Conway Christian (Oct. 26)

The 5-2A Conference's top two teams entering the 2018 season are Conway Christian and Magnet Cove. Conway Christian, ranked No. 4 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason Class 2A Super Six, defeated Magnet Cove 38-31 in a thriller last season. The Eagles and Panthers were part of a three-way tie for the 5-2A title last season along with Hector (now in the 4-2A). This year's 5-2A crown could come down to this Week Nine matchup.

Junction City vs. Hector (Oct. 26)

It's unusual for teams to have a nonconference game in late October. But with Junction City and Hector both having open dates because of schools leaving 11-man football to play eight man, they were left to fill their schedules this summer. Fortunately for the Dragons and Wildcats, they'll meet up in a late-season Class 2A contest that will be played at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. There's a possibility this could be a 2A playoff preview, but don't expect Junction City and Hector to hide anything in Week Nine.

Sports on 08/14/2018