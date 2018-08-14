CLASS 2A SUPER SIX

NO. 1

FOREMAN

COACH Mark King

CONFERENCE 7-2A

2017 RECORD 14-1, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS QB/FS Kyren Batey (Sr., 5-10, 180), RB/SS Isaac Carver (Jr.), FB Chase Boyd (Sr., 5-10, 185)

NOTEWORTHY Foreman is coming off its first state championship in school history. ... Senior QB Kyren Batey rushed for 2,043 yards and 34 touchdowns on 160 carries last season. ... Foreman's only loss in 2017 was at Mount Ida but avenged that setback with a victory over the Lions in the state championship game. ... Mark King has led the Gators to two consecutive Class 2A playoff appearances and is in his third season with the program.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Smackover^

Sept. 7;Parkers Chapel

Sept. 14;Horatio

Sept. 21;at Spring Hill*

Sept. 28;at Dierks*

Oct. 5;Lafayette County*

Oct. 12;Mount Ida*

Oct. 19;at Mineral Springs*

Oct. 26;Murfreesboro*

Nov. 2;Gurdon*

^At Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia

*7-2A game

NO. 2

JUNCTION CITY

COACH Steven Jones

CONFERENCE 8-2A

2017 RECORD 13-1, 7-0

KEY RETURNERS CB Kevontae Haynes (Sr., 5-11, 165)

NOTEWORTHY After a two-year stint in Class 3A, Junction City is back in Class 2A, where it won three consecutive state championships from 2012-2014. ... The Dragons won their first 13 games in 2017 and earned the 6-3A Conference championship, but lost to Rivercrest in the Class 3A state championship game. ... Steven Jones is in his second season at his alma mater after serving as an assistant coach at Searcy.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;Camden Harmony Grove

Sept. 1;at Smackover

Sept. 14;at Haynesville, La.

Sept. 21;at Strong*

Sept. 28;Hampton*

Oct. 12;Bearden*

Oct. 19;at Fordyce*

Oct. 26;Hector^

Nov. 1;at Parkers Chapel

*8-2A game

^At Henderson State University, Arkadelphia

NO. 3

MOUNT IDA

COACH Michael White

CONFERENCE 7-2A

2017 RECORD 14-1, 7-0

KEY RETURNERS RB/FS Gage Dyer (Sr., 5-8, 135), QB/SS Cade Jackson (Sr., 5-9, 150), OLB/RB Jonathan Lagrange (Sr., 6-1, 207)

NOTEWORTHY Mount Ida has played in the Class 2A state championship game the past two seasons. The Lions defeated Hampton in the 2016 title game and lost to Foreman in 2017. ... Since the beginning of the 2017 season, Mount Ida has lost twice -- to Dierks at home in 2017 and Foreman last season in the Class 2A title game. ... The Lions have 18 players on their roster, including 14 seniors.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 31;at Magazine

Sept. 7;at Jessieville

Sept. 14;Magnet Cove

Sept. 21;Mineral Springs*

Sept. 28;at Murfreesboro*

Oct. 5;Spring Hill*

Oct. 12;at Foreman*

Oct. 19;Dierks*

Oct. 26;at Gurdon*

Nov. 1;Lafayette County*

7-2A game

NO. 4

CONWAY CHRISTIAN

COACH Justin Kramer

CONFERENCE 5-2A

2017 RECORD 11-2, 6-1

KEY RETURNERS QB Jacob Wood (Sr., 6-2, 180), RB Wyatt Lawrence (Sr., 6-1, 185), WR Nick Sherrey (Sr., 6-2, 175), OL Beau Stevenson (Sr., 6-3, 275), LB Russell Jackson (Sr., 6-0, 215)

NOTEWORTHY Conway Christian finished in a three-way tie for the 5-2A Conference championship last season, with its only league loss to Hector in Week Five by one point. ... The Eagles return senior quarterback Jacob Wood, who has started the past two seasons. ... Conway Christian advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals, losing to eventual Class 2A runner-up Mount Ida.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 25;Bauxite^

Aug. 31;at Spring Hill

Sept. 7;at Clinton

Sept. 21;Poyen*

Sept. 28;at Mountain Pine*

Oct. 5;England*

Oct. 12;at Quitman*

Oct. 19;at Cutter Morning Star*

Oct. 26;Magnet Cove*

Nov. 2;Bigelow*

^At North Little Rock High School

*5-2A game

NO. 5

HAZEN

COACH Joe Besancon

CONFERENCE 6-2A

2017 RECORD 9-3, 7-0

KEY RETURNERS QB/DL Blayne Toll (Jr., 6-5, 235), RB Tarrall Penn (Jr., 5-8, 185), OL/LB Kade Perry (Sr., 6-2, 217)

NOTEWORTHY Hazen won the 6-2A Conference championship in 2017 behind the duo of QB Blayne Toll and RB Tarrall Penn, who were sophomores. ... The Hornets started 1-2, but won their final six regular-season games, including an overtime triumph at McCrory in Week 4. ... Joe Besancon led Hazen to the Class 2A state championship game in 2014, losing to Junction City.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 24;at Cross County

Sept. 7;Bearden

Sept. 21;at Carlisle*

Sept. 28;at Brinkley*

Oct. 5;Des Arc*

Oct. 12;Clarendon*

Oct. 19;at Earle*

Oct. 26;Marianna*

*6-2A game

NO. 6

MINERAL SPRINGS

COACH David Bennett

CONFERENCE 7-2A

2017 RECORD 6-6, 4-3

KEY RETURNERS QB Peyton Haddan (Sr., 6-3, 185), RB/LB Tahji Beal (Sr., 5-8, 185), OL Peter Alexander (Sr., 5-9, 240), CB Trelyn Thomas (Sr., 5-11, 160)

NOTEWORTHY Mineral Springs is one of three 7-2A Conference teams in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason Class 2A Super Six. ... The Hornets started 0-5 last season, but won 6 of their final 7 games. ... Ten starters return for Mineral Springs, led by seniors Peyton Haddan and Tahji Beal. ... Mineral Springs' six victories in 2017 were the most for the program since 2012 when it won 10 games.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 31;Mountain Pine

Sept. 7;at Fouke

Sept. 21;at Mount Ida*

Sept. 28;Gurdon*

Oct. 5;Dierks*

Oct. 12;at Murfreesboro*

Oct. 19;Foreman*

Oct. 26;at Lafayette County*

Nov. 1;at Spring Hill*

*7-2A game

