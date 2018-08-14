CARDINALS 7, NATIONALS 6

ST. LOUIS -- Paul DeJong handed the Washington Nationals their second consecutive walk-off loss, capping a back-and-forth finish with a game-ending solo home run in the ninth inning of the St. Louis Cardinals' 7-6 victory Monday night.

DeJong took Koda Glover (0-1) deep leading off the ninth on a 3-1 pitch. A night earlier, Ryan Madson allowed a game-ending ninth-inning grand slam to the Chicago Cubs' David Bote to end a 4-3 defeat.

Matt Carpenter kicked off a wild ending with a three-run go-ahead home run during a four-run eighth inning for St. Louis. It was Carpenter's 17th home run during a 31-game on-base streak.

Washington tied it at 6-6 in the top of the ninth on RBI singles by Daniel Murphy and Matt Wieters off closer Bud Norris. Dakota Hudson (3-0) relieved Norris and stranded two baserunners by retiring Wilmer Difo and Adam Eaton.

Jedd Gyorko sparked St. Louis' big eighth inning with a home run off Justin Miller. Kolten Wong and Patrick Widsom then singled to set up Carpenter's 33rd homer. Carpenter has homered in seven of his past 10 games.

Washington's bullpen has blown saves in three of its past four games. All-Star closer Sean Doolittle has been on the disabled list since early July, and top setup man Kelvin Herrera went to the DL with right rotator cuff impingement last week.

Juan Soto and Bryce Harper homered for Washington, which has lost five of seven.

Harper won a 10-pitch battle with starter Miles Mikolas by drilling his 29th homer leading off the fourth to lead 2-1.

Ryan Zimmerman added a run-scoring double in the second for the Nationals.

Jose Martinez had four hits for the Cardinals.

Mikolas gave up four runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out four and walked one.

BRAVES 9-6, MARLINS 1-1 Ronald Acuna Jr. pulled off one of the rarest feats in baseball history, hitting leadoff home runs in both games of a doubleheader to lead first-place Atlanta to a sweep of visiting Miami. The 20-year-old rookie hit a drive into the Braves' bullpen in Game 1, powering Atlanta. Haitian-American Touki Toussaint pitched six strong innings to claim the win in his major league debut. It was more of the same from Acuna in the nightcap. He sent a towering shot into the seats in left-center, sparking the Braves behind another strong outing on the mound from Mike Foltynewicz. Acuna became only the fourth player in baseball history to hit a pair of leadoff homers in a doubleheader. Two others, Rickey Henderson and Harry Hooper, are in the Hall of Fame. The Elias Sports Bureau said Baltimore's Brady Anderson was the last to pull off the rare double during a home doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 21, 1999. Before that, it was accomplished by Oakland's Henderson at home against the Cleveland Indians on July 5, 1993, and Hooper while playing for the Boston Red on May 20, 1913, during two games at the Washington Senators.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 9, WHITE SOX 5 Nicholas Castellanos had a career-high five hits, including a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, and drove in five runs as the host Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox. Castellanos singled in the first, doubled and scored in the fourth, hit an RBI double in the fifth and hit a two-run home run off Jeanmar Gomez (0-1) in the seventh. Castellanos came up again in the eighth with the bases loaded and two outs, needing a triple for the cycle, but settled for a two-run single that put the Tigers ahead 9-5.

ROYALS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Ryan O'Hearn homered and drove in a career-high three runs, Brad Keller threw seven strong innings and the host Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays to spoil Sean Reid-Foley's major league debut. Reid-Foley (0-1) was removed after 97 pitches and 5 innings, allowing 3 runs, 6 hits and 3 walks while striking out 3. Reid-Foley is only the second player in major league history to be born in Guam. He was 12-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 23 minor league starts this season.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Bartolo Colon won his first start since setting the record for victories by a Latin American pitcher, going five innings to help the host Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.Robinson Chirinos hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in the eighth. Colon (7-10) retired 10 consecutive batters after allowing run-scoring doubles by A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza Jr. in the first. The 45-year-old right-hander got his 247th career victory, two more than Dennis Martinez of Nicaragua

INDIANS 10, REDS 3 Jose Ramirez connected for his 35th home run and Yandy Diaz hit a tiebreaking RBI double in visiting Cleveland's seven-run sixth inning, helping the Indians pull away from the Cincinnati Reds. Ramirez, Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes had three hits apiece in Cleveland's fifth victory in six games. Melky Cabrera and Jason Kipnis each drove in two runs. Tucker Barnhart, Scooter Gennett and Curt Casali homered for last-place Cincinnati, which has dropped two in a row.

METS 8, YANKEES 5 Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and the New York Mets backed him in a big way, hitting five home runs while battering Luis Severino and the New York Yankees. Amed Rosario led off this Subway Series matchup with a drive into the right-field seats and Jose Bautista, Todd Frazier, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto later connected. DeGrom (7-7), a victim of poor run support most of the season, threw 6 2/3 innings and left with a major league-best 1.81 ERA.

Paul DeJong

