A police officer takes photos at the scene the day after an oceanside boardwalk collapsed in Vigo, Spain, on Monday.

Weekend's deaths reach 134 in Syria

The United Nations said Monday that at least 134 people, including many children, were killed over the weekend in northern Syria.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at least 59 civilians, including 17 children, were killed when a weapons and ammunition depot exploded in a residential building near the town of Sarmada.

A Syrian search-and-rescue group put the total death toll from the blast at 67. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a slightly higher death toll, saying 69 died, including 17 children. The Observatory said 52 of the victims were civilians; the rest were militants or couldn't be identified.

The discrepancies in the death toll couldn't immediately be reconciled.

Citing the U.N. children's agency, Haq said another 28 children were killed over the previous 36 hours in other incidents. He said three UNICEF-supported health facilities were attacked and that two are now out of service.

Haq said hostilities in three towns led local authorities to suspend all school activities for three days.

He said the information he shared Monday came from U.N. humanitarian officials inside Syria.

The Syrian government has been sending reinforcements to northern Syria ahead of an expected assault on Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

Meanwhile, a government official said Monday that Syria will ensure the safe return of refugees and urged Western countries to lift sanctions against his country.

Public Administration Minister Hussein Makhlouf said the refugees' return is a top priority for President Bashar Assad's government. Speaking to international reporters in Damascus, Makhlouf said authorities are working to rebuild hospitals, schools and other infrastructure to help refugees return.

Spanish boardwalk collapse injures 313

MADRID -- An oceanside boardwalk collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, authorities said Monday.

Many young people were on the port's wooden boardwalk when it gave way around midnight Sunday at the closing event of a three-day festival, officials in the northwestern port city said.

The wooden boards cracked along a central section about 130 feet long, and people slid into the sea below, emergency-service officials said.

The head of the Galician region's health authority, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, told Antena 3 television that 313 people required treatment.

Five people were seriously hurt but did not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The president of the Vigo port authority, Enrique Cesar Lopez Veiga, said he suspects there was a structural problem in the boardwalk, which is supported by concrete pillars.

He told Cadena Ser radio that the boardwalk collapsed "probably because of excessive weight" on it.

Vigo Mayor Abel Caballero announced that an investigation will be conducted.

The popular annual festival features music and sports such as skateboarding.

6 militants killed in shootout, Egypt says

CAIRO -- Egypt's Interior Ministry said Monday that police killed six suspected Islamic militants in a shootout in a Cairo suburb.

The ministry said in a statement that the fighting broke out when police raided a suspected militant hideout in the suburban Sixth of October district.

The statement said police seized weapons during the raid. It didn't say when the raid took place or whether any security forces were killed or wounded.

Egypt, which has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, has been battling Islamic militants for years, but the insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi. The militants have mainly targeted security forces and Christians.

In February, Egypt launched a major security operation against militants, mainly in the Sinai Peninsula but including other parts of the country.

Norway's fisheries chief quits over trips

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Norway's fishery minister has stepped down after receiving criticism for not informing the government of his private trips abroad to Iran and China.

Per Sandberg, 58, gave no reasons for why he did not give his bosses advance notice of the trips -- a summer holiday in Iran in July with his Iranian-born girlfriend, and a trip to China in May. In Norway, government members are required to report before going to another country on private trips.

After returning from Iran, his work phone was given to Norway's domestic intelligence service to make sure it was not hacked. The country's Police Security Service considers Iran "a high risk country" when it comes to electronic surveillance.

Sandberg was replaced in the fisheries post Monday by Harald Tom Nesvik.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/SEKCJA PRASOWA

Navy explosives experts retrieve one of three World War II-era bombs from the Baltic Sea bed in the vacation resort of Kolo- brzeg, Poland, on Monday. Some 2,200 people were evacuated to allow for the removal of the bombs which were taken to a test range for controlled detonation.

A Section on 08/14/2018