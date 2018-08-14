A shirt worn by several Foreman Gators during the offseason said, "Made history. Now make it again."

That's the message Coach Mark King is hoping his team gets as it prepares to defend its first Class 2A state championship.

The Gators, who finished 13-1, defeated 7-2A Conference rival Mount Ida 24-21 on Dec. 15 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, avenging their only regular-season loss to the Lions. Mount Ida defeated Foreman 36-7 at home in a Week Seven showdown.

Before last year's state championship game, King said the Gators could be a state championship contender within his first three seasons at the school. Not only were they a contender, the Gators won the championship in King's second season.

During the offseason, King, who arrived at Foreman in 2016 after stints at Horatio and Parkers Chapel, called several of his coaching friends who have won state championships and wanted to pick their brains about how they handled post-title teams going into the following season.

"It's about reminding the kids what it took to get them there," King said. "The blue-collar, workman-like mentality. Don't think you're better than what you're really are.

"We have to get back to what got us there. It's not me, me, me. It's us, us, us."

Fortunately for Foreman, they've got 15 starters returning, with senior quarterback Kyren Batey leading the charge for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 2A.

Foreman reached its first state title game with victories over Clarendon, Bearden, Danville and Salem. The Gators averaged 43.2 points offensively and allowed 11.3 points defensively.

Batey, the Class 2A state championship game MVP, rushed for 2,043 yards and 34 touchdowns on 160 carries and was 14-of-29 passing for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass for the Gators.

King said that with Batey's breakout season in 2017 after taking over for Tucker Hall, teams will be prepared for him more this season.

"We've worked more on his passing game," said King, who runs the triple-option offense.

Foreman, located in Little River County, also returns senior Chase Boyd and junior Isaac Carver. Carver and Boyd combined for 19 rushing touchdowns last season, Carver with 10.

Defensively, sophomore defensive lineman Chris Haywood broke out last season as a freshman. Haywood led the Gators in tackles (98) and tied a team-high in sacks with six.

"He's got one speed, full," King said. "He'll end up being one of the best football players I've coached in 24 years."

Also returning on the defensive side are Batey at free safety, senior linebacker Corey Lovewell (93 tackles) and senior cornerback Chase Gross (2 interceptions).

Mount Ida Coach Michael White, whose Lions travel to Foreman on Oct. 12, knows the deal when his team faces the Gators' triple option.

"You have to play assignment football," White said. "I thought we schemed them well the first time. They were better the second time.

"They have a playmaker in every position. If you get Batey one-on-one, he creates problems for anybody. They're a well-oiled machine."

Foreman opens the 2018 season Aug. 27 against Class 3A Smackover at Southern Arkansas University's Wilkins Stadium in Magnolia.

"It's going to be tough, right off the bat," King said. "[Smackover], they're extremely athletic. They've got a great coach out of Texas [Brian Brown]. He's going to have those kids playing hard.

"That's the biggest Week One test I've had since I've been here."

The Gators then host Parkers Chapel (Sept. 7) and Horatio (Sept. 14) before beginning 7-2A Conference play.

The Gators travel to Spring Hill on Sept. 21 and Dierks on Sept. 28 to open league play but finish the regular season with four of their final five games at home. They'll travel to Mineral Springs on Oct. 19.

"Our schedule is going to be tough," said King, whose Gators are one of three teams from the 7-2A Conference that are in the Democrat-Gazette's preseason Class 2A Super Six.

With an experienced senior group back, Foreman said returning to the Class 2A state championship game is a main objective.

"We're looking to get back to Little Rock," King said. "That's what we've preached. We've got a pretty good shot.

"We're the hunted now. We flew under the radar last year. We got the bull's-eye on our back.

"We have to be prepared to play with the bull's-eye and see what happens."

Foreman senior quarterback Kyren Batey (5) returns after rushing for 2,043 yards and 34 touchdowns last season.

Foreman quarterback Kyren Batey’s breakout season in 2017 means teams will be prepared for him more this season. “We’ve worked more on his passing game,” Coach Mark King said.

Sports on 08/14/2018