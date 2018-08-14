A Little Rock woman told police early Tuesday that two people walked up to her SUV and threatened her with a gun, authorities said.

The 32-year-old victim was in a gray 2017 Dodge Journey parked in the 1700 block of Rice Street shortly after 1 a.m. when a second vehicle drove past her and stopped, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At least two people got out of the second vehicle, including one who tried to open the Dodge's driver's-side door while yelling at the woman, the report states. The victim said she saw a rifle barrel outside the passenger-side window.

The woman then drove away and heard gunshots as she was leaving, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

The victim told authorities she thought the crime was random, but she added that her boyfriend had been robbed and shot at within the last six months, the report states.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.