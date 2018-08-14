Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Bridge collapse Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Gunman approaches woman’s SUV in Little Rock, threatens her, police say by Maggie McNeary | Today at 1:10 p.m. 2comments

A Little Rock woman told police early Tuesday that two people walked up to her SUV and threatened her with a gun, authorities said.

The 32-year-old victim was in a gray 2017 Dodge Journey parked in the 1700 block of Rice Street shortly after 1 a.m. when a second vehicle drove past her and stopped, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At least two people got out of the second vehicle, including one who tried to open the Dodge's driver's-side door while yelling at the woman, the report states. The victim said she saw a rifle barrel outside the passenger-side window.

The woman then drove away and heard gunshots as she was leaving, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

The victim told authorities she thought the crime was random, but she added that her boyfriend had been robbed and shot at within the last six months, the report states.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • titleist10
    August 14, 2018 at 1:26 p.m.

    Sounds fishy to me
  • DoubleBlind
    August 14, 2018 at 1:41 p.m.

    This is my biggest peeve - and one I suspect police share - that victims expect relief, protection and justice but don’t name their assailants. If I were a cop and came upon someone injured who knows his assailant but unwilling to name him, I would be very tempted to let him bleed out right there. The legislature, rather than focusing on useless ‘bathroom’ legislation, needs to address this. If you are the victim of a crime and refuse to name your assailant, you should be held liable in some sense.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'
by The Associated Press
Report identifies more than 1,000 victims of priest abuse
by The Associated Press
Authorities: Burglar disarmed security system before taking cash from west Little Rock burger restraurant
by Jaime Dunaway
Arkansas hepatitis A outbreak unusually severe, health officials say
by The Associated Press
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism, seek motive
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT