• Sherell Bates, 34 weeks pregnant with twins, said "no mom should have to go through that" after she had to lift her shirt to expose her belly because a suspicious police officer had her step away from a store check-out line in Pineville, N.C., to find out what was under her shirt.

• Scott Parkin, a fire captain in Paterson, N.J., rappelled from a bridge to rescue a young pit bull terrier stranded at the base of a waterfall, luring it close with food and then netting it so it could be lifted to safety, saying that his father rescued a dog from the same spot in 1975.

• Ethan Sonneborn, 14, of Bristol, Vt., one of four people seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in the state, says he "wants voters to take me seriously because I have practical progressive ideas, and I happen to be 14, not the other way around."

• Roy Reynolds, 69, a doctor in Franklin, Ky., convicted of illegally prescribing opioids to patients who died of overdoses and described by federal prosecutors as "a drug dealer with a medical license," was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

• Carson Wright, manager of a bungee ride attraction in Branson, said two passengers were rescued after becoming stuck 100 feet in the air when a cable on the "Ejection Seat" ride got hung up, requiring a crane and about two hours to bring them safely down.

• Junya Hida, a Japanese man detained by Osaka police on robbery and rape counts, stole an officer's sneakers and then forced open a panel separating detainees from a visitor area to escape from the police station where he had been held for two months.

• Tom Pour, fire chief of Belleville, Ill., said firefighters extended ladders across the muddy bottom of a partially drained lake to rescue a man who became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrot, which remained perched on the man's shoulders as he was being pulled to safety.

• Marie Wilson, 67, of Wilton, Conn., and 61-year-old Joanne Pascarelli of Stratford, two sisters who are former cafeteria workers, were arrested on charges they stole nearly a half-million dollars from two schools from 2012 to 2017, police said.

• Ricky Adams, an Argo, Ala., church pastor, said "The Lord had his hand on me" after he escaped serious injury when a lightning bolt struck close by as he locked his church, shocking him but leaving him alert and talking by the time firefighters arrived.

