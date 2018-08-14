LEFT: The Allen Building at 3015 W. Markham St. is shown at right. RIGHT: File photo of a Stone's Throw brewing beer.

A Little Rock brewer is set to expand, opening a second location in a historic building in Little Rock's Stifft Station neighborhood.

Ian Beard with Stone's Throw Brewing announced at the Capitol View Stifft Station Neighborhood Association meeting on Monday that the business has signed a lease for a location in the Allen Building at 3015 W. Markham St.

He said the renovation work to the building and the permitting process will take some time.

"It will be a little bit before we get the beer flowing," he said, noting it could open in October "at the absolute earliest" but probably not before the end of the year.

The location will serve beer, cider and wine but won't offer any prepared foods. One attendee asked if Stone's Throw, which recently released a Riverdale Pale Ale named after that Little Rock neighborhood, planned one in honor of its new surroundings.

"You know we have been thinking about that," he said, calling it a "distinct possibility."

Stone's Throw's first location is at 402 E. 9th St. near MacArthur Park.

The expansion to Stifft Station comes after the brewer ran a temporary tap room during the PopUp in the Rock last month in the neighborhood. During the event, two lanes of Markham were restricted, and businesses occupied vacant locations in the area in a bid to show the neighborhood's potential. Stone's Throw served customers in a building across the street from where its new location will be.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported earlier this month that the Teeter Property Group, led by Brian Teeter, in April acquired the Allen Building for $435,000 and the next-door Coley Building at 3011-3013 W. Markham for $450,000. A restaurant or pub was said then to be planned as part of a $200,000 redevelopment of the two buildings.