Chad Morris

– You can tell a lot about a football team by how they respond. Yesterday the energy was very low and it was evident when they came out of the locker room. Had a longer practice yesterday than he wanted. Morris' message to them was to either push, or he will. They responded well today, and energy was up.

– Joe Foucha and Myles Mason are really pushing things in camp and have the potential to be special players, Morris said. He also mentioned Bumper Pool by name as a guy who can contribute. "He's really progressed the last 4-5 days of practice."

– On Jeremy Patton (ankle): He's going through a little rehab right now and Morris hopes to have him back in a week or so. Patton told Morris he felt like someone kicked him in the back of the leg. "We caught a break right there with Jeremy," Morris said. It's a limited time he'll be out.

– "I was wishing it would rain a little harder and a little longer." He let the quarterbacks and running backs handle the wet ball. They did a good job bouncing around.

– Morris has been pleased with Jonathan Marshall this fall. Briston Guidry is back, and Morris said he needs to see more out of him.

– Brian Wallace should be back full-go tomorrow. When Brian comes back at right tackle, Dalton Wagner will move back to left tackle. Morris expects Wagner to be a guy to play a lot for him.

– "No separation. None right now" in regards to quarterbacks. Morris is hoping one of them will take off and make it clear cut, but it hasn't happened. Ty came out and was in control early on in the scrimmage. Morris is pleased with how he's running things. Cole came on late.

– Chad Morris said he met Frank Broyles in passing as a young coach. Broyles was a guy he admired from afar. He's aware that Broyles was one of the first Arkansas coaches to recruit Texas hard. When Arkansas was in its heyday, they were recruiting hard in Texas, Memphis, Tulsa, etc.

– Colton Jackson is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

– Morris said they've gone live quite a bit with the kickers. They had a good day on Saturday in the scrimmage. At running back, we have five guys who are pushing each other. Each one brings a different dynamic and they're "putting their faces in the fan" in terms of pass protection. TJ Hammonds really stood in and picked up an attacking linebacker.

– Ball security today was decent. He wanted to see more than anything how the centers' snaps were. "You couldn't have scripted a better day today."