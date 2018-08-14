Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Bridge collapse Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Robbed of watch while trying to sell it in Little Rock, man tells police by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 11:41 a.m. 2comments

An Arkansas man trying to sell a watch was robbed at gunpoint Monday by the would-be buyer, authorities said.

The 23-year-old Fayetteville resident told Little Rock officers he met the potential customer at 10 p.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of Baseline and Chicot roads, according to a report from the city's Police Department. Officers noted it was likely The Summit at Town and Country complex on 7700 North Chicot Road.

The victim said he was sitting in his car when the stranger got in the vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded his watch, wallet and cellphone, according to the report.

The robber then fled into the apartment complex on foot with the man's $100 watch, $800 iPhone and wallet, which contained his driver's license, debit card and $100, the report states.

The listed suspect did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.

No arrest had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'
by The Associated Press
Report identifies more than 1,000 victims of priest abuse
by The Associated Press
Authorities: Burglar disarmed security system before taking cash from west Little Rock burger restraurant
by Jaime Dunaway
Arkansas hepatitis A outbreak unusually severe, health officials say
by The Associated Press
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism, seek motive
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT