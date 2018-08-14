An Arkansas man trying to sell a watch was robbed at gunpoint Monday by the would-be buyer, authorities said.

The 23-year-old Fayetteville resident told Little Rock officers he met the potential customer at 10 p.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of Baseline and Chicot roads, according to a report from the city's Police Department. Officers noted it was likely The Summit at Town and Country complex on 7700 North Chicot Road.

The victim said he was sitting in his car when the stranger got in the vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded his watch, wallet and cellphone, according to the report.

The robber then fled into the apartment complex on foot with the man's $100 watch, $800 iPhone and wallet, which contained his driver's license, debit card and $100, the report states.

The listed suspect did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.

No arrest had been made at the time of the report.