Two restaurants in the same Little Rock shopping center were burglarized Monday morning, according to a police report.

Masked burglars broke into Markham Street Grill and Kebab House, both located in suites at 11321 W. Markham St., around 3:40 a.m., authorities said.

Video footage from Markham Street Grill depicted two people breaking into the restaurant wearing hoodies and masks, a report from the city's Police Department states, and one burglar had a crowbar. The pair spent a few minutes in the eatery, then left through the back door and fled on foot heading west behind the businesses, police noted.

Authorities found that power to the businesses had been turned off during the night of the burglary. The owner of Kebab House said that due to the lack of power, he wouldn’t have video of the break-in, the report states.

Two doors and a cash register were listed as damaged, and an undisclosed amount of cash was listed as stolen. Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said it was unclear from the report which stolen or damaged items had belonged to which business.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.