Linebacker Eli Neal attended camp at the University of Arkansas in June and because of his performance, he received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on Aug. 7.

Being able to work and learn from defensive coordinator John Chavis highlighted his two-day visit to Fayetteville.

"This offer actually means a whole lot to me," Neal said. "Coach Chavis was able to tell me things that was wrong about my game that I thought only I knew. He was able to help me fix it. So we were clicking like I had known him my whole life and I had just met him."

Neal, 6-1, 211 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Memphis White Station has 16 offers from Marshall, East Tennessee, Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky among others.

He's also drawing interest from Memphis, Texas A&M, Tulsa and Mississippi State. Neal, who recorded 90 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions as a junior, said Chavis made him feel at home.

"Talking to Coach Chavis and actually sitting in the film room and watching film and the way we were going back and forth in communicating to get things right, I felt like I was at home already," Neal said. "I didn't feel like I was somewhere else just doing something, I felt like I was at home."

The Hogs are recruiting Neal's teammates in highly recruited junior offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. and evaluating defensive back Rod Farmer. Arkansas has extended several other offers to Memphis prospects in the 2019 and 2020 classes.

"Arkansas is one of many schools trying to make pipeline into Memphis," Neal said.