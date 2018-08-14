New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

YANKEES

Sabathia has knee inflammation

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees have put pitcher CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation.

The Yankees made a series of roster moves before hosting the New York Mets on Monday night. Reliever George Kontos was promoted from Class AAA, infielder Ronald Torreyes rejoined the Yankees and first baseman Luke Voit was sent to the minors.

Sabathia was put on the DL a day after pitching six shutout innings of one-hit ball against Texas. The 38-year-old left-hander is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 22 starts.

Sabathia has been bothered by knee trouble for several seasons. Boosted by a brace, he's been able to pitch effectively despite the problem.

"We knew it was part of the program that there was going to be times during the season that he would need a timeout," Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said. "So postgame yesterday, he shared with us that he would be best served by skipping a start, so that's what we're going to do."

"We knew it was part of managing his knee throughout this particular year. He's a pro and he's made us aware and we appreciate that, and it gives us a chance to deviate and allow him to resuscitate and that's all we're going to do," he said.

Kontos made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2011. The 33-year-old righty was a combined 2-3 with 1 save and a 4.68 ERA for Pittsburgh and Cleveland this season.

The 25-year-old Torreyes hit .323 in 24 games for the Yankees before being sent to Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit, acquired from St. Louis in a trade last month, hit .188 with 2 RBI in 5 games for New York.

The Yankees also transferred left-hander Jordan Montgomery (elbow) to the 60-day disabled list.

ROYALS

Duffy placed on DL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals have placed left-hander Danny Duffy on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder impingement.

The 29-year-old Duffy received an anti-inflammatory shot after allowing 6 runs in 5 1/3 innings in Saturday's 8-3 loss to St. Louis. He has lost three of his last four starts.

Kansas City also recalled rookie right-hander Glenn Sparkman from Class AAA Omaha on Monday. He will make his first major league start in Duffy's spot Thursday against Toronto.

Sparkman is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 8 appearances with the Royals this year. He pitched 4 1/3 innings of two-run ball in Friday's loss to the Cardinals, and then was sent down Sunday.

INDIANS

OF Martin recovering

CINCINNATI -- Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is recovering from a bacterial infection that team President Chris Antonetti described as "life-threatening."

Martin is in stable condition at the Cleveland Clinic. Antonetti provided an update on Martin's status when he addressed the team prior to Monday's series opener against the Reds.

Doctors determined Martin had a bacterial infection that entered his bloodstream and created toxins that damaged his internal organs, compromising their function.

Antonetti says it was "very serious." But he says Martin has made a lot of progress in the last 24 to 36 hours.

BREWERS

OF Broxton recalled

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have recalled outfielder Keon Broxton from Class AAA Colorado Springs and optioned relievers Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to their top minor-league affiliate.

The Brewers, who were off Monday, plan to make another roster move before their game Tuesday at the Chicago Cubs.

The slick-fielding Broxton has a .185 average with 2 home runs and 6 RBI in 25 games with the Brewers this season. He was hitting .254 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI at Colorado Springs.

The right handed-throwing Barnes and Wilkerson are the latest relievers to be shuttled back to the minors from a bullpen that has had some trouble recently holding on to late-inning leads.

MISCELLANEOUS

Signed baseball fetches $623,369

LOS ANGELES -- A baseball with the signatures of Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner and eight other greats of the game has sold for more than $600,000.

The players all signed the ball on the same day in 1939, when they had gathered to become the first class to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame.

SCP Auctions said Monday that it has sold for $623,369. That crushes the previous record of $345,000 for a signed ball, set in 2013.

The winner was identified only as a Southern California collector.

The ball also includes the signatures of Cy Young, Connie Mack and six others. The only original inductee who didn't sign it was Lou Gehrig, who on that day was headed to a hospital where he'd be diagnosed with ALS.

