Beaver Lake

Big catfish are biting at Beaver Lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said flathead catfish to 50 pounds have been caught recently. Jug lines baited with sunfish are catching the big flatheads.

Trolling for crappie with crank baits continues to be good. Bandit 300 series are a popular crank bait for trolling.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said catfish are biting well on trotlines, jug lines or rod and reel. Bait up with small sunfish to catch flathead catfish. Try liver or nightcrawlers for channel catfish.

Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs trolled slowly 25 to 35 feet deep. Flats are good places to try. Crappie are 25 to 30 feet deep and biting minnows or jigs. Bluegill are biting well on glow worms.

To catch black bass, try using a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig 20 to 30 feet deep. White bass and black bass are surfacing in the morning across the lake. Use top-water lures, spoons or white jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Carl Caso at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting well on all colors of Power Bait. Small spoons are working. The top flies are nymphs, midges, Y2K bugs and squiggly worms.

The best fishing is between Beaver Dam and Spider Creek.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office said bluegill are biting well on worms or crickets. To catch black bass, try plastic worms, crank baits or top-water lures.

Crappie are biting jigs or minnows, but the fish are scattered.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill are biting crickets or worms 10 to 15 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes. Try top-water lures early for black bass.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at night with 10-inch plastic worms in dark colors.

For daytime fishing, use smaller plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with small-size plastic worms, grubs or tube baits. Small top-water lures may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha at night with large plastic worms in dark colors.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said black bass fishing is fair at Lake Tenkiller on deep-diving crank baits. Fishing for flathead catfish is fair with goldfish or small sunfish on trotlines or jug lines.

Table Rock Lake

Missouri Department of Conservation reports good catfishing with cut bait. Bluegill are biting well on worms. Black bass fishing is fair with jig and pig or deep-diving crank baits.

Sports on 08/14/2018