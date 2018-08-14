Birders explore prairie

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary in Fayetteville.

The site is a 44-acre wetland restoration project next to the West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant in Fayetteville.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. After the trip, all are invited to a celebration of the life of the late Kim Smith, conservationist and educator. The celebration is at 2 p.m. at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Lake has new manager

Mike Carver is the new manager at Lake Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

He replaces Mike McBride who was lake manager for eight years.

Church hosts trap shoot

Bella Vista Assembly of God church will host the third annual NWA Christian Fellowship Trap Shoot and Barbecue on Sept. 29. The shoot is at the Bella Vista trap and skeet range, 16301 Rocky Dell Hollow Road in Gravette.

Cost is $35 per person and includes shotgun shells. There are adult and youth divisions.

For more information contact Hoss Diego, 479-250-9949 or bvagtrapshoot@yahoo.com.

Team wins at Beaver

Dale Marsh and Lee McClean won the Cast Masters bass tournament held the night of July 28 at Beaver Lake. They weighed five bass totaling 17.59 pounds.

Dan Hudson and Allen Embry were second with five bass at 16.71 pounds. Joe Papczynski and Ron England placed third with five bass at 14.58 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Brad Gabbard, Obie Fields, 13.94; fifth, Justin Hoffman, Bill Ramsey, 13.55; sixth, Randell James, Glenn Rhodes, 13.1; seventh, Tim Clark, Gordon Harriman, 12.6; eighth, James Whittle, John Ogle, 12.31; ninth, James Holt, Brandon Holt, 11.69; 10th, Brian Simco, Chris Simco, 11.66.

Hoffman and Ramsey had big bass at 5.4 pounds.

Women learn outdoor skills

Bull Shoals-White River State Park will host an outdoors weekend for women Oct. 5-7 at the park, near the town of Bull Shoals.

Cost is $135 and includes all gear and meals. Women may choose from several classes including bird watching, into to fly fishing, basic camping and backpacking skills, beginning kayaking, Dutch oven cooking and more. There is plenty of time for participants to explore the park and do their own activities.

To register or for more information, call the park at 870-445-3629 or contact park interpreter Julie Lovett, julie.lovett@arkansas.gov.

Groups partner for fall cruises

The Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two-hour cruises this fall on the park's pontoon boat to see loons and other birds at Beaver Lake.

Trips are set for Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. They depart from Rocky Branch Marina at 10 a.m. Experienced birders with Audubon will be on board to help identify birds.

Cost is $10. Register by calling the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

