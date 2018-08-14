Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulled from river, car held 2 bodies; police in Arkansas investigate as possible murder-suicide by The Associated Press | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Authorities in eastern Arkansas are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were pulled from a car in the Mississippi River as a possible murder-suicide.

Helena-West Helena police said a man had called police early Sunday to say he was going to kill his girlfriend and himself.

Authorities later pulled a car from the river and said two bodies that weren't immediately identified were found inside.

State Desk on 08/14/2018

Print Headline: Pulled from river, car held 2 bodies

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Cars plunge as highway bridge collapses in Italy; 20 killed
by The Associated Press
Bus crash in Ecuador kills 24 people, injures 19
Crash outside parliament in London treated as terrorism
by The Associated Press
National basketball analyst high on Hogs' targets
by Richard Davenport
Sheriff: Infant found safe after Arkansas man stabbed mother, fled with child
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT