HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Authorities in eastern Arkansas are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were pulled from a car in the Mississippi River as a possible murder-suicide.
Helena-West Helena police said a man had called police early Sunday to say he was going to kill his girlfriend and himself.
Authorities later pulled a car from the river and said two bodies that weren't immediately identified were found inside.
State Desk on 08/14/2018
Print Headline: Pulled from river, car held 2 bodies
Comments