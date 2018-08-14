Ron Robinson, former CEO of state's largest advertising and public relations agency, dies at 75

Ron Robinson, chairman emeritus and former chief executive officer at CJRW, Arkansas’ largest advertising and public relations agency, died Tuesday after several years of poor health. He was 75.

Robinson also was known for his collection of Arkansas memorabilia and movie posters, with thousands of items related to films and Arkansas history and culture in the Ronald A. Robinson Collection at the Central Arkansas Library System’s Butler Center for Arkansas Studies.

The $10 million Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock’s River Market District is named after Robinson.

Robinson went from being the first intern at the then-Cranford Johnson advertising agency in 1962 to becoming its president and chief executive officer in 1992. CJRW was formerly Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods.

He served as the primary communications coordinator for several political campaigns in Arkansas, including campaigns for former President Bill Clinton, according to a company biography.

“Ron was an iconic figure in the Arkansas marketing and advertising community,” Darin Gray, chairman and chief executive officer of CJRW, said in a statement. “The leadership and direction he provided this firm in the 1980s and 1990s helped provide us with a solid foundation that helped CJRW grow into one of the largest agencies in the Southwest.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ron’s family at this most difficult time.”

