Authorities say they are looking for a person accused of abducting and assaulting a woman Monday in northeast Arkansas.

Greene County Sheriff David Carter said an individual who was hiding in the back seat of the victim's vehicle abducted her near Center Hill when she got into it to "go into town." The kidnapper then took her to the Scatter Creek area and assaulted her.

Investigators searched those areas until evening but could not find the assailant, Carter wrote in a Facebook post, which had more than 3,000 shares by Tuesday afternoon.

The post states the victim was not able to provide any descriptive details about her kidnapper.

Authorities urged residents to keep their cars locked and to pay special attention to their surroundings when entering their vehicles.