CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host Kids Fishing Day and Nature Festival from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo.

Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish, learn about nature and participate in several activities for children and adults.

At Kids’ Fishing Day, an area of the park is designated as a fishing area for youths age 15 and younger. Children in that age range can pick up free trout tags at the hatchery

office any time on Friday or all day Saturday. Volunteers will be available to assist the young anglers.

Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Parents are welcome to assist kids, but only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves. Free hot dogs, chips and lemonade will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seminars will be held on fish cleaning, fish cooking, Dutch oven cooking, Mexican cuisine, outdoor survival, target shooting, insects and plants, raptors, mammals, flintknapping and taxidermy.

There will be programs about watersheds, knot tying, fly tying and fly casting and how to catch trout at Roaring River.

A hatchery tour will show how trout are raised. A program on Missouri snakes will be given using live snakes. If kids attend three classes, they will be entered into a drawing for prizes that starts at 5 p.m. Children must be present to win. Classes are open to the whole family, but only children may enter the drawings.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. Volunteers do not need to be experienced anglers. To volunteer, call the Roaring River hatchery at 417-847-2430 or email paul.spurgeon@mdc.mo.gov.