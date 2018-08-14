Sections
Harding 7th, OBU 24th in AFCA preseason poll

Harding University was ranked seventh in the American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Coaches’ Poll released Monday.

Harding, which received 550 points in the poll, finished the 2017 season ranked sixth after going 11-4 and advancing to the NCAA Division II national semifinals. The Bisons, under second-year coach Paul Simmons, open the season Aug. 30 at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

Ouachita Baptist University, the only other ranked Great American Conference team, is 24th in the poll with 102 points, and Southern Arkansas received one vote to be listed among the other teams receiving votes.

Defending national champion Texas A&M-Commerce is the preseason No. 1 team, followed by West Florida, Minnesota State, and Indiana (Pa.). Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri State are tied at No. 5.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

