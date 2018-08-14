Sections
Superintendent accused of repeatedly defecating on track to receive $100,000 by The Associated Press
In this June 12, 2018, file photo, Thomas Tramaglini, right, the Kenilworth Schools superintendent accused of defecating on the track at Holmdel High School, makes his initial appearance in Holmdel Municipal Court in Holmdel, N.J.

KENILWORTH, N.J. — A New Jersey school superintendent who resigned after he was accused of repeatedly defecating on another high school's track is receiving more than $100,000 from his school district.

A separation agreement between Kenilworth Public Schools and Thomas Tramaglini shows the district will pay his full salary until he officially resigns at the end of September. He'll also get two months severance pay and more than $20,000 for unused vacation days.

The district also won't contest Tramaglini's unemployment application.

Police said staff members who were monitoring surveillance video to see who was leaving human feces at Holmdel High School spotted Tramaglini in April.

He's been charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. No motive has been disclosed.

Tramaglini's attorney said his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgment of guilt."

  • LRCrookAttorney
    August 14, 2018 at 1:29 p.m.

    This is the way we treat employees of the government. Fire them and then pay them a huge cash reward for being an idiot. This is the kind of crap that has destroyed our school system and it needs to be totally overhauled.
  • MaxCady
    August 14, 2018 at 2:02 p.m.

    He ain't right!

