Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib has been working on his pass rushing skills in camp, but Nassib’s grandmother thinks he should also work on his language.

Nassib became a breakout star of the first episode this season of HBO's Hard Knocks series, which is documenting Cleveland's training camp. In last week's premiere, Nassib, who has earned a reputation for being outspoken during his three seasons with the Browns, delivered a profanity-laced speech on financial advice to his fellow defensive linemen.

During a few scenes shot inside the team's meeting rooms, Nassib stood in front of a white board after writing a math equation he said can help his teammates save money. Nassib emphasized his points by sprinkling in profanity not fit for family viewing.

On Sunday, Nassib said some of the feedback from his appearance has been alarming.

"I'm a little embarrassed about my swearing," Nassib told reporters in Berea, Ohio. "I didn't know I swear that much. My grandmother was upset with me."

Nassib said he was prompted to help his teammates with their finances because he didn't want to see others take advantage of them.

"This offseason, I did a lot of research about finances and stuff like that because I did not study that in college," said Nassib, who was a biology major at Penn State. "I felt like I wanted to share that with my teammates and the younger guys and help them out because it helped me out a lot."

Another scene in Hard Knocks featured Nassib posing with pop star Taylor Swift before her recent concert in Cleveland.

Nassib joked with Browns Coach Hue Jackson that he had proposed. Has Nassib received a response?

"Absolutely not," Nassib said. "She's way out of my league. Yeah, she doesn't have time for me."

Maybe if Nassib cleans up his language, he could have a shot at Swift and make his grandma happy at the same time.

Plans on hold

Connecticut has postponed plans to put a club for season-ticket holders inside its football stadium, because it would have displaced a memorial statue to slain player Jasper Howard.

Spokesman Pat McKenna told The Associated Press that the school had planned to move the statue from behind the west end zone to another spot at Rentschler Field, but received some resistance to the idea from fans.

McKenna said the athletic department will spend this season talking to fans and alumni in an effort to find an appropriate solution.

The club, which would have included table service and televisions, would have seated 240 people at a cost of an extra $60 per season ticket.

Howard, a defensive back, was stabbed to death during an altercation on campus in October 2009, just hours after he starred in a homecoming victory over Louisville.

No big news after all

Miami Heat executive Michael McCullough has apologized for the team's social media posts last week that said "Big News" was coming.

The posts came in advance of Friday's release of the 2018-2019 NBA schedule, including one teasing at "Seriously Big News."

Sunday, McCullough, a Heat executive vice president and chief marketing officer, responded to criticism directed toward the team's social media approach in advance of the annual schedule release.

"Hey HEAT Twitter," McCullough posted on Twitter. "I need to apologize for our schedule release posts. We misread the moment and were more than a little tone deaf with those. Unlike us, but a mistake, nonetheless. That's on me."

The Heat retweeted McCullough's post on the team's Twitter account. The social media schedule posts were made through the team's marketing wing, not the basketball-operations department.

The Heat wound up with only three national appearances on TNT and two on ESPN, with no major holiday national appearances.

