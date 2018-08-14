Sections
18-year-old accused in rape reported at North Little Rock mental health facility by Maggie McNeary | Today at 3:54 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Daetriaun Jones, 18, of Jacksonville

An 18-year-old was arrested after a rape was reported Monday at a North Little Rock mental health facility, authorities said.

Daetriaun Jones of Jacksonville was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. that day, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report. After being read his rights, Jones told authorities that he went into the victim's room at The BridgeWay, located at 21 Bridgeway Road, and pulled her pants down, the report states.

The woman was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, authorities said.

Jones was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bond, records show.

An employee at The BridgeWay told an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter that she couldn't give out any information due to privacy regulations. She declined to direct the reporter to another source for questions.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    August 14, 2018 at 5:38 p.m.

    was he an employee at the facility , a guest someone that just wandered in from the street a resident of the ward ? what????surely a tad more information could have been released.
  • Nodmcm
    August 14, 2018 at 6:10 p.m.

    I guess Bridgeway's reputation just took a severe hit, along with their pocketbook if she wins her lawsuit.
  • abb
    August 14, 2018 at 6:28 p.m.

    Bell curve posterboy.

