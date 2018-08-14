An 18-year-old was arrested after a rape was reported Monday at a North Little Rock mental health facility, authorities said.

Daetriaun Jones of Jacksonville was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. that day, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report. After being read his rights, Jones told authorities that he went into the victim's room at The BridgeWay, located at 21 Bridgeway Road, and pulled her pants down, the report states.

The woman was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, authorities said.

Jones was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bond, records show.

An employee at The BridgeWay told an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter that she couldn't give out any information due to privacy regulations. She declined to direct the reporter to another source for questions.