FOOTBALL

CSU’s Bobo hospitalized

Colorado State Coach Mike Bobo has been hospitalized to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing numbness in his feet. Bobo said in a statement Monday that he’s “very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon.” But he gave no indication about how long he might be away from football. His coaching staff is running practices in his absence. Athletic Director Joe Parker said Bobo’s health is of utmost concern and he shares Bobo’s confidence “that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away.” Bobo, 44, is 21-18 in three seasons in Fort Collins and has taken the Rams to bowl games all three years. Bobo arrived at Colorado State from Georgia, where he was a quarterback for the Bulldogs and later their offensive coordinator. The Rams open against Hawaii on Aug. 25 and face Arkansas in Fort Collins on Sept. 8.

Smith stopped for DUI

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired last month after a history of domestic violence allegations became public, was arrested for suspected drunken driving in 2013 but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Documents obtained by The Blade in Toledo showed that Smith was stopped for speeding in Dublin, north of Columbus, in the early hours of Feb. 23, 2013. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and declining to take a blood-alcohol test. In April 2013, Smith pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to control and paid a $375 fine. It’s not clear whether the misdemeanor was reported to the university. Smith’s attorney declined to comment, and Ohio State didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Smith was fired

on July 23. The university is investigating coach Urban Meyer’s handling of the domestic abuse allegations against Smith. Smith has never been criminally charged.

Seahawks-Raiders moved

NFL games will be played at Wembley Stadium on three consecutive weekends for the first time because the new home being built for English Premier League club Tottenham won’t be ready. Tottenham said Monday that it would be unable to host the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 14 due to “issues with the critical safety systems” at the 62,000-seat stadium in the final stages of construction. The teams won’t have to adjust plans significantly because Wembley, English soccer’s national stadium, is only 12 miles across north London from Tottenham. Wembley will also stage the Oct. 21 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jack- sonville Jaguars a week later. The NFL won’t say if the 10-year contract at Tottenham only officially starts when the stadium is ready to stage games. Tottenham has been forced to continue playing home games at Wembley after its new home wasn’t ready for this month’s Premier League season start.

Broncos demote Lynch

Quarterback Paxton Lynch inched closer to full-blown bust status Monday when he was demoted to third string after Chad Kelly’s solid debut in the Denver Broncos’ exhibition opener. Lynch, whom the Broncos moved up to draft in the first round in 2016 from Memphis, was beaten out by seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian each of the last two summers and now has fallen behind another seventh-rounder in Kelly. With Case Keenum’s signing this spring, Lynch was relegated to vying for backup status. After a string of middling performances at training camp, he was ineffective in

seven series Saturday night against Minnesota. He completed 6 of 11 passes for 24 yards with a sack and an interception. Kelly, who missed his rookie season last year while recovering from wrist and knee injuries, completed 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in Denver’s 42-28 loss.

49ers to sign Morris

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing in Alfred Morris to provide depth at running back while they deal with injuries at the position, Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. Morris, 29, was a sixthround draft pick of the Washington Redskins in 2012 when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He rushed for 2,888 yards and 20 touchdowns during his first two seasons. The move won’t become official until he passes a physical. The 49ers are dealing with injuries to their toptwo running backs following their preseason opener. Jerick McKinnon suffered a calf injury Sunday and is expected to be out at least a week. His backup, Matt Breida, separated his shoulder against Dallas on Thursday and could miss the entire preseason. Joe Williams has missed the last two practices due to a death in the family.

BASKETBALL

Rockets ink Anthony

Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Houston Rockets on Monday. Anthony was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks last month before the Hawks released him. Houston General Manager Daryl Morey announced the signing and the Rockets posted a picture on social media of Anthony signing his contract. Anthony, 34, joins a team led by MVP James Harden and star point guard Chris Paul. The Rockets hope the addition of Anthony will help them contend for their first title since 1995. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in

the Western Conference finals last season. Anthony will get a fresh start in Houston after spending last season with the Thunder, with whom he averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 games. The third overall pick in the 2003 draft has averaged 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in a 15-year career that also included stints with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks.

TENNIS

Serena wins opener

Serena Williams bounced back from the most lopsided loss of her career, cruising past Darla Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2 at the Western & Southern Open on Monday in Mason, Ohio. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner and a former champion in Cincinnati, needed just 65 minutes to dispatch Gavrilova. She’ll face eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in today’s second round. Williams lost to Johanna Konta 6-1, 6-0 in San Jose, Calif., before withdrawing from last week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal. Earlier Monday, Andy Murray lost to Lucas Pouille 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, clearing another obstacle for Roger Federer in this U.S. Open tuneup. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal dropped out Sunday night to prepare for the U.S. Open after winning his fifth title of the year in Toronto. Monday’s first full day of main-draw competition opened with 13th-seeded Madison Keys holding off Bethanie Mattek-Sands 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the second round. Wild-card Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, also came from behind to beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. On the men’s side, Sam Querrey ground out a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) victory over fellow American and ninth-seeded John Isner. Querrey gained an edge with a mini-break on the fifth point of the second tiebreaker when Isner sailed a forehand wide of the backhand sideline. Querry closed out the 2-hour, 7-minute match with an ace that survived a challenge by Isner.