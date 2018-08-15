$170 worth of hair taken in robbery at Little Rock beauty supply store, workers tell police

Police say robbers struggled with workers at a Little Rock beauty supply store before taking about $170 worth of hair Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. to New World Beauty Supply, 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Two employees told police that two woman entered the business and tried to buy two packages of 24-inch hair valued at $169.

As a worker bagged the hair, the two robbers grabbed the bag, and a struggle ensued over the items, the report states. The pair were eventually able to flee the scene in a red 2010 Dodge Avenger that had its trunk held down by a bungee cord, authorities said.

The report notes that a 68-year-old employee had abrasions on her right knee and left cheek as well as scratches on her right wrist.

Officers said the car was later found parked in the backyard of a home in the 2200 block of Tyler Street.

Authorities described the robbers as black women.

One, who had a large scar on her forehead and a tattoo featuring Asian writing on her upper left forearm, stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The second was listed by police as a 19-year-old who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has a tattoo on her upper left chest, officers noted.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. One suspect was named by police, but she did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Wednesday morning.

