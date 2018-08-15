28-year-old woman dies in crash on I-40 in Arkansas

A 28-year-old woman was killed after the SUV she was riding in traveled off a wet Interstate 40 early Wednesday and hit two trees, state police said.

The wreck occurred about 2 miles east of Alma in Crawford County about 4:15 a.m.

According to a preliminary crash report, 33-year-old Richard Starn of Keota, Okla., was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR west on the interstate when it traveled off the road and struck two trees. The SUV came to rest in the "north ditch line," authorities said.

A passenger in the HHR — Nikki Youngblood-Starn of Keota, Okla. — suffered fatal injuries in the wreck. Richard Starn was listed as injured.

State police said it was raining at the time of the crash.

At least 292 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.