Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Restaurant inspections Manafort trial Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
28-year-old woman dies in crash on I-40 in Arkansas by Jillian Kremer | Today at 3:09 p.m. 0comments

A 28-year-old woman was killed after the SUV she was riding in traveled off a wet Interstate 40 early Wednesday and hit two trees, state police said.

The wreck occurred about 2 miles east of Alma in Crawford County about 4:15 a.m.

According to a preliminary crash report, 33-year-old Richard Starn of Keota, Okla., was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR west on the interstate when it traveled off the road and struck two trees. The SUV came to rest in the "north ditch line," authorities said.

A passenger in the HHR — Nikki Youngblood-Starn of Keota, Okla. — suffered fatal injuries in the wreck. Richard Starn was listed as injured.

State police said it was raining at the time of the crash.

At least 292 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

TOP 6: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock and how much they cost
28-year-old woman dies in crash on I-40 in Arkansas
by Jillian Kremer
LATEST ON MANAFORT TRIAL: Prosecutors call out attorneys of ex-Trump campaign chairman
by The Associated Press
Weather service: Flooding remains possible as storms drop more rain in Arkansas
by Jaime Dunaway
2 charter schools' applications denied by state panel
by Cynthia Howell
ADVERTISEMENT