Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic New ADG site Bridge collapse Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial Others say: A separate peace by The Washington Post | Today at 3:05 a.m. 0comments

It was a gratifying reaffirmation of American values when thousands of protesters turned out Sunday to denounce the few dozen white-nationalist bigots who rallied across from the White House on the anniversary of last year's mayhem in Charlottesville. It was also, from start to finish, a victory for smart policing, the absence of which enabled the violence in Charlottesville.

The smart policing Sunday featured, first and foremost, minimizing the possibility of violence by separating Jason Kessler, the white-supremacist Unite the Right organizer, and his little band from those who turned out to rally against them. When it comes to keeping order in large public events, separating antagonists is Rule No. 1 of good police work.

The idea, and the optics, of providing white supremacists with what amounted to special accommodations on the subway was nauseating to some, including Metro's biggest employees union and a few local elected officials. But the alternative--the potential for brawls on crowded subway cars and platforms--was a lot worse.

Not infrequently, it takes gritted teeth and a strong stomach to effectuate the protections guaranteed by the First Amendment.

On Sunday, that meant, among other things, the expenditure of sizable amounts of taxpayer dollars to provide uniformed and plainclothes officers, many working overtime, to escort and protect a small number of people with detestable views.

Editorial on 08/15/2018

Print Headline: A separate peace

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Waldron assistant principal faces sexual-assault charges
by Bill Bowden
Camden police report marijuana bust
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Woman reports abduction, assault
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Vet who fled State Hospital detained
by Clara Turnage
Ex-beau gets 10-year term for stalking, threats, fraud
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT