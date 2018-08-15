Sections
Arkansas to host Texas State in December by Bob Holt | Today at 11:42 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Texas State head coach Danny Kaspar reacts during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference NCAA college basketball championship game against Troy in New Orleans, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Troy won 59-53. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' men’s basketball team will play Texas State on Dec. 22 in Bud Walton Arena, according to the Bobcats’ schedule, which was released Wednesday.

Texas State is coached by Danny Kaspar, who has a 74-88 record in five seasons, including 15-18 last season. Before going to Texas State, Kaspar led Stephen F. Austin to a 246-141 record in 13 seasons with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2009.

Arkansas is 3-0 all-time against Texas State. The Razorbacks won the teams' last meeting – 73-67 during the 2005-06 season — when Steven Hill tied the school record with 10 blocked shots.

Other non-conference games include Texas on Nov. 9 as part of the Armed Forces Classic at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas; Texas-Arlington on Nov. 23 in Fayetteville; Dec. 5 at Colorado State; and a Jan. 26 game at Texas Tech as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks will also host Western Kentucky — coached by Rick Stansbury — but a date has not yet been announced.

The Razorbacks’ game against UT-Arlington is part of the Hardwood Showcase, an exempt event that also includes Indiana, California-Davis, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Montana State, according to the News-Sentinel newspaper in Fort Wayne, Ind. The Razorbacks will host Indiana on Nov. 18 according to CBS sports, but it is unclear what other teams from the showcase the Razorbacks will play.

It is not known when Arkansas plans to publicly release its full 2018-19 schedule.

