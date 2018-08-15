Arkansan accused of imprisoning, beating, raping woman gets 6 years in prison

An Arkansas man accused of beating, assaulting and raping a woman while she was confined in her home has received a six-year prison term, court documents show.

A judge sentenced Terry Joe Crow to 72 months after he pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault, according to a sentencing order.

An affidavit states the 32-year-old was accused of imprisoning a woman in her home on South Main Street in Jonesboro.

The victim told police he beat, strangled, sexually assaulted and raped her over three days in April. She added that when she tried to escape, he tackled her in the yard and dragged her inside.

The Jonesboro resident originally faced charges of rape, false imprisonment and aggravated assault, authorities wrote. Prosecutors dropped the rape and false imprisonment charges.