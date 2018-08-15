Sections
Arkansan accused of imprisoning, beating, raping woman gets 6 years in prison by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 4:00 p.m. 6comments
story.lead_photo.caption Terry Crow, 32, of Jonesboro.

An Arkansas man accused of beating, assaulting and raping a woman while she was confined in her home has received a six-year prison term, court documents show.

A judge sentenced Terry Joe Crow to 72 months after he pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault, according to a sentencing order.

An affidavit states the 32-year-old was accused of imprisoning a woman in her home on South Main Street in Jonesboro.

The victim told police he beat, strangled, sexually assaulted and raped her over three days in April. She added that when she tried to escape, he tackled her in the yard and dragged her inside.

The Jonesboro resident originally faced charges of rape, false imprisonment and aggravated assault, authorities wrote. Prosecutors dropped the rape and false imprisonment charges.

Comments

  • 3WorldState1
    August 15, 2018 at 4:11 p.m.

    I'm just going to guess. Meth.

  • mailcom555
    August 15, 2018 at 4:21 p.m.

    METH?....No!!! How about he's just a piece of human garbage who beats and rapes women! AND HE WOULD HAVE GOTTEN MORE TIME FOR METH!!! violence against women is not a priority!!!
  • TheBatt
    August 15, 2018 at 4:38 p.m.

    Seriously? Lazy Prosecutors... This guy should never walk free again - instead, he will be out in 2.5 years or less... This is a travesty to his victim and to society as a whole.
  • KathyHolt
    August 15, 2018 at 4:42 p.m.

    Six years??? A piddly SIX YEARS for this??? Wow, Arkansas. Epic fail on this one.
  • Lsull
    August 15, 2018 at 4:44 p.m.

    I'm with you abbatt, 2.5 minimum for a major criminal, we'll see him again, unless someone takes him out first.
