Police: Arkansas man threw gasoline, threatened to light victim on fire by Brandon Riddle | Today at 8:52 a.m.

A northeast Arkansas man is accused of throwing gasoline and then threatening to set a person on fire, police said.

Lonnie Myers, 48, of Marked Tree faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations, records show.

After Myers made the weekend threat and left the scene, he was contacted “just a few minutes later” by authorities, according to a statement from the Marked Tree Police Department.

“Myers stated that he was someone other than himself,” police said.

A message left with the police department seeking more information was not immediately returned.

Myers’ name did not appear in online records for the Poinsett County jail as of Wednesday morning. His bail had been set at $2,500, and a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Records show Myers has a court appearance set for Sept. 25 in Poinsett County District Court.

