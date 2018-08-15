Authorities: Security guard stops robbery try in parking lot of Little Rock fast-food restaurant

An armed security guard thwarted a robbery at a Little Rock fast-food restaurant early Tuesday while he was working at a nearby business, authorities said.

The 48-year-old Maumelle resident was watching the security cameras at the Fresenius Kidney Care clinic, located at 5320 W. 12 St. in Little Rock, when he noticed someone crouching behind a dumpster near the Rally's parking lot, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Officers said the restaurant's 29-year-old assistant manager was sitting in his car in the parking lot at 5400 W. 12th St. about 4:30 a.m. after closing the eatery.

A person approached and pointed a revolver at him and said, "Get out of the car. Get the keys and open the door," referring to the restaurant, the report states.

From across the street, the security guard pointed his firearm at the gunman and yelled at him to leave, he told authorities.

Police said the would-be robber immediately fled the scene, running south down an alley next to Discount Trophies.

The gunman was described as a black male who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.