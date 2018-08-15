Sections
New eatery opens with limited hours in Little Rock's River Market District by Brandon Riddle | Today at 12:30 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A brightly colored sign portends the opening of Live Life Chill in the former Revolution Room restaurant, 300 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock’s River Market. - Photo by Eric E. Harrison

Live Life Chill is now open with limited hours in the former Revolution Restaurant space in Little Rock’s River Market district.

The bar and restaurant at 300 President Clinton Ave. adjoins the Revolution Room music venue. A grand opening is set for Sept. 27.

On Wednesday, the eatery said it was open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch service.

Hours of operation are periodically posted to its Facebook page.

Among the items on Live Life Chill’s menu are burgers, nachos, tacos, “food on sticks,” chicken wings, oysters, salads and wraps. A variety of drinks like daiquiris, mojitos and “boozy” milkshakes are also available.

A message left with the restaurant was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

